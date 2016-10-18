Matiang'i talks tough, tells politicians to keep off schools

By OUMA WANZALA

Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has asked leaders to keep politics out of management of schools, attracting angry reactions from a section of members of the National Assembly’s education Committee.

Dr Matiang’i who was appearing before the Committee to respond to various issues in the education sector at County Hall did not mince his words accusing Nyando MP Fred Outa who was present for interfering with the management of Ahero Girls High School in Kisumu County.

“We will not mix politics with education, we are in absolute control of the schools. It is not true the way the MP (Mr Outa) says that the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) is not in control. We are in control of the school,” said Dr Matiang’i who appeared pissed off.

The Cabinet Secretary said investigations by government agencies had linked the MP to three other cases of interference in the management of the school.

“All I want is let’s keep politics out of schools, period. Let us manage schools the way they are supposed to be,” said Dr Matiang’i.

He went on: “We conducted thorough investigations on the issue of Ahero Girls, we have reports on this matter. That matter has not enlisted not just one case that involves this honourable Member of Parliament (Mr Outa), it has enlisted three other cases. Some of them are still being investigated right now.”

He declined to discuss the cases in public adding that: “We are in control of the situation and no one should panic.”

Sister Sarah Adiko, was suspended two weeks ago for allegedly misappropriating school funds.

Mr Outa who had attended the session had questioned the deployment of police officers at the school saying they had created fear among students who are supposed to sit for their national examinations.