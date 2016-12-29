By NATION REPORTER

Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i is set to release the 2016 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination results on Thursday.

The results will be released at Shimo La Tewa High School in Mombasa at 2.30pm.

Dr Matiang’i presented a brief on the results to President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House, Mombasa, ahead of the announcement.

He was accompanied by Education Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang, Kenya National Examinations Council chairman George Magoha, acting Knec CEO Mercy Gathigia and Teachers Service Commission CEO Nancy Macharia.

This year, a total of 577,253 candidates sat for the examination at 9,158 centres across the country.

This number is higher than the 522,870 who sat for the examination last year, an increase of 54,383 candidates.

There were 274,423 girls and 302,830 boys who sat for the exam, compared with 243,581 girls and 279,289 boys in 2015.

The examination was conducted under tough new guidelines that were introduced by the government to curb cheating.