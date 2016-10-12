Meals budget eats into skilled workers’ wages

By WYCLIFF KIPSANG

By BARNABAS BII

As more engineers move to other counties in search of greener pastures due to poor working conditions, low pay and lack of employment, most county governments are allocating millions of shillings on hot meals for the executive and county assemblies.

The exodus of the engineers and other skilled workers and the ensuing brain drain distorts skills distribution in the counties.

A perusal of fees structures in public universities in the country indicates that it costs an average of Sh900,000 to train an engineer in a five-year degree course.

For one to qualify for a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering at the University of Nairobi, it costs Sh903,500.

The county governments’ huge spending on hospitality at the expense of other pressing needs has put on the spot the devolved units, which were expected to improve the economic livelihoods of the electorate at the grassroots.

In its 2015/2016 financial year, for instance, Bungoma County allocated a jaw-dropping Sh332.7 million to hospitality.

This includes buying tea, samosas and mandazi for the county assembly members and staff and the governor’s office. This amount is enough to train 364 engineers.

The situation is not different in Elgeyo-Marakwet County where Sh11.5 million was set aside for hospitality. This is enough to train 12 engineers.

Nandi County is not left behind either, with the county government setting aside Sh7.3 million for hospitality which can comfortably train eight engineers.

HIGH SPENDERS

Also on the list of high spenders is Trans Nzoia County, which allocated hospitality Sh103.7 million. This is enough to train 114 engineers.

Developed countries continue to deprive Kenya of millions of dollars’ worth of investments in her human resource due to brain drain.

Experts have warned that if the current trend of poaching of scarce human resources for health and other professionals from Kenya is not curtailed, the country’s chances of achieving its development targets will remain a pipe dream.

“Such continued plunder of investments embodied in human resources contributes to further underdevelopment of Kenya. It keeps a majority of the people in a vicious cycle of ill-health and poverty,” West Pokot Senator John Lonyangapuo told the Nation.

The Controller of Budget, Ms Agnes Odhiambo, has raised concern over loss of billions of shillings by county assemblies and governors in unjustified allocations for hospitality at the expense of other pressing needs.

According to Ms Odhiambo, the devolved units were also engaging in unjustified foreign trips which they usually call ‘benchmarking tours’.

“Money set aside for foreign trips should be reasonable and meet the set ceilings.

The trips should be reasonable and for a good purpose. The people should reap the benefits of such trips,” said Ms Odhiambo.