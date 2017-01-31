Meet Eric, Naivasha’s friendly giraffe

By VERAH OKEYO

In Naivasha, where certain species of animals are being poached to extinction for food, an orphaned giraffe walks freely on the road, interacting with people casually.

Eric, is a one-year-old Giraffe whose family was killed by poachers.

The residents have come to accept Eric, who often wanders on the Moi Southlake Road in Naivasha and freely feeds on leaves handed to him.

He is so used to people that he chews unperturbed when motorists stop to take photographs, sometimes too close to him.

When thirsty, Eric walks into Elsamere Conservation Centre where he is given water and allowed to browse on tall trees in the compound.

Susan Chepkemoi, an educator Elsamere, said Eric is one of the many animals that have found safe havens in centres like Elsamere.

“There is a ready market for meat here with all the desperation so animals are getting poached a lot, said Chepkemoi whose work is teaching about sustainability at Elsamere.

Wileli is another conservancy located near Elsamere. Wileli, is home to Columbus monkeys which are hunted for their skin.

Peculiarly enough, the very people that have accepted Eric are the same that robbed him of his family and kept him away from his natural habitat.

Developments and farming on Moi Southlake Road has had negative impact on the environment.

The area houses some of the world’s largest flower farms which have been blamed for the irreparable damage on Lake Naivasha.

The labour intensive work at the farms attracted unskilled workers from all parts of Kenya.