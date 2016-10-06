Mercy Keino inquest verdict to be delivered in Migori court

By VINCENT AGOYA

The findings of an inquest into the murder of University of Nairobi student Mercy Keino will be delivered Friday at the Kehancha Law Courts in Migori County.

Peter Ndwiga, the magistrate who heard the proceedings at the Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi, is set to issue the judgment from his new station in Kehancha.

Director of Public Prosecutions Keriako Tobiko had ordered a public inquiry to establish how the student died after police failed to link any suspect to the murder.

Her body was found on Waiyaki Way in Nairobi two years ago, after she attended a house party hosted by then MP and now Kiambu Governor William Kabogo.

During the hearings, Mr Kabogo, whose name was adversely mentioned, told the inquest that he was not involved in Ms Keino’s death and alluded to the possibility that he was being fixed politically.

In February this year, Chief Government Pathologist Johansen Oduor told the inquest that Ms Keino “sustained fatal injuries before her death but acquired more as she passed on.”

Dr Oduor, who conducted the autopsy on the body, testified that it was difficult to determine the “cause of death” because of the multiple fractures she sustained in the ordeal.

The doctor said the autopsy could not ascertain whether she was killed elsewhere and her body dumped on the highway or whether she was hit and run over by car in motion.