Fearful Millie Odhiambo now seeks court protection

Friday December 23 2016

Millie Odhiambo, the Member of Parliament for Mbita, protests at Parliament Buildings in Nairobi on December 20, 2016. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE | NATION MEDIA GROUP

By MAUREEN KAKAH
Mbita MP Millie Odhiambo has moved to court seeking anticipatory bail over her imminent arrest following her utterances in the precincts of Parliament on Tuesday.

Ms Odhiambo was caught on camera making what appeared to be offensive and derogatory remarks directed at President Kenyatta regarding his legitimacy as President and ability to govern the country.

The Mbita lawmaker claims she only expressed her displeasure at the manner in which government was transacting its business in parliament.

Now, she fears she might be arrested by security agencies.

Ms Odhiambo alleges she is currently traumatised and undergoing psychological torture from alleged threats from Mr Kenyatta's supporters.

She has sued the Director of Public Prosecution, the Interior Cabinet secretary, the Inspector-General of Police and the Attorney-General.

She wants the court to issue an order stopping the sued parties from having her arrested or confined to house arrest.

