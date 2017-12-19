By SAM KIPLAGAT

The Ministry of Lands has been given a further 30 days to comply with a High Court order on regularisation of more than three million title deeds.

In a judgment last year, High Court Judge Joseph Onguto found that the government had erred by excluding the National Land Commission (NLC) from issuance of land leases and title deeds.

The judge gave the State a period of 12 months to comply with the 2010 Constitution — which requires NLC’s involvement in issuance of all land ownership documents.

ILLEGAL TITLES

In the decision, Justice Onguto said all leases, grants and title deeds issued by the government since 2013 were legally null and void for failing to involve NLC, the public and or Parliament.

“Considering the immediate consequences, the declaration of invalidity is suspended to enable the Cabinet Secretary to initiate meaningful engagement with the public, and seek to take into account the advice of NLC,” Justice Onguto ruled.

The judge, however, noted that declaring titles issued since 2013, or those in the process of issuance, null and void would affect land buyers retroactively, causing widespread disruption to the economy.

Commercial banks and owners of the three million title deeds issued since 2013 would be left with worthless papers.

COMPLIANCE

On Tuesday, Justice Chacha Mwita said Land CS Jacob Kaimenyi had demonstrated to the court compliance with the orders issued on December 19, 2016, and had asked for an extension of the period.

The CS, through State counsel Charles Mutinda, said he was taking action to rectify the anomaly and was only waiting for Parliament’s approval.

Mr Mutinda added that the rest of the orders had been complied with.

“The CS has, upon advice of the National Land Commission and stakeholders, complied with the judgment and promulgated and published in the Kenya Gazette the relevant regulations,” he told the judge.