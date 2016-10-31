By MAUREEN KAKAH

A director of administration in the Industrialisation ministry has moved to court to stop her ongoing prosecution over an alleged theft of Sh63 million.

Ms Eunice Khalwali Miima who was charged with five others earlier this month for stealing property worth Sh63, 906,392, claims her prosecution is malicious.

She claims she is the one who notified the ministry’s PS Julius Kipkorir before reporting the incident at Akila Police Station yet she is facing charges.

She faults the PS of being the one behind her alleged malicious prosecution and subsequent removal from office yet she is set to retire next year in June after serving in the government for 33 years.

The theft offences were allegedly committed between March 2011 and October 2015 within the ministry's stores.

Ms Miima who was once shortlisted for the position of Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission's CEO in 2012, has sued the Industrialisation Cabinet Secretary, the Milimani Chief magistrate and the DPP.