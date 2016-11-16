By ELIZABETH MERAB

The Ministry of Health is investigating a suspected chickenpox outbreak in Mombasa and Nairobi.

According to the Department of Disease Surveillance, there has been an increase in cases of patients “presenting with big painful rashes in the county facilities” in Mombasa, while in Nairobi, the outbreak is still being treated as “rumours”.

However, a number of parents the Nation spoke to in Nairobi said their children had been affected.

Ms Veronica Birgen said she noticed the rashes on her four-year-old daughter a day after she returned home from school.

“I noticed small blistery rashes on her body and decided to rush her to a nearby hospital where the medics told me they had treated three similar cases, which turned out to be chickenpox,” said Ms Birgen.

HIGHLY CONTAGIOUS

A mother in Ruiru and her two children got infected after a visit from her nephew who had been diagnosed with the disease.

Although the ministry is yet to confirm the cases, a source from disease surveillance, who sought anonymity, said mapping is going on to determine the extent of the outbreak and the affected areas.

“Mombasa seems to be having some cases though it is yet to be confirmed,” said the source.

Chickenpox is a common airborne, highly contagious disease caused by the varicella zoster virus that spreads easily to people who have not had it before.

Whereas the infection is usually mild and clears up in a week or so, it can be dangerous for pregnant women, newborns and people with weak immunity.