By OUMA WANZALA

Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination will officially be concluded on Wednesday.

On Monday, the candidates will sit for Biology (Practical) paper three and on Tuesday for Home Science — Clothing, Construction (Practical), Art and Design (Practical), Woodwork, Metalwork, Power Mechanics (Practical), Electricity (Practical), Drawing and Design (Practical) Aviation Technology and Computer Studies (Practical).

On Wednesday, the candidates will conclude with Physics (Practical) paper three.

The Sunday Nation has established that more officials from three ministries will be dispatched to various counties to monitor the examination and curb cases of cheating.

Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i said the strategy adopted since the examinations started will be sustained during the final three days.

“We are not dropping the ball anywhere in the season, including marking,” he said.

The conclusion of the examination will set the stage for marking, which will be conducted in Nairobi and two bordering counties under close supervision.

Previously, the marking used to be conducted in several regions across the country.

The government seems determined not to leave anything to chance after spending billions on the exercise.

However, the major focus will be on the results that will be released early next year.