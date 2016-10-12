The Ministry of Education on Wednesday received a donation of 50 motorbikes and a vehicle from the World Food Programme to monitor the school feeding plan.

Education Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang said the programme had attracted funding of Sh3 billion, Sh1.3 billion from the government and Sh1.6 billion from the government.

The programme was being run by the WFP who have in the past 34 years fed children in schools in the arid and semi-arid areas in Kenya.

In its launch 34 years ago, the programme supported 200,000 pupils, a figure that has now risen to 800,000.

“Without these meals in some of these arid and semi-arid areas, some of these children will not be in school at all,” Dr Kipsang said.

WFP SUPPORT

WFP country director Anna Lisa Conte said the organisation will continue its support for the programme.

“The donation of these 50 motorbikes and one motor vehicle will go a long way to help the home-grown school feeding programme,” said Ms Conte.

Some of the counties that the motorbikes will be used to monitor the school feeding programme are Baringo, Turkana, Wajir, and Mandera.

“These motorbikes will also be used to ensure that we monitor our examinations, quality assurances, and deworming programmes,” said Dr Kipsang.