By EUNICE KILONZO

The government is unhappy with the way negotiations to end the health workers’ strike are being handled, sources privy to the talks have revealed.

A source, who requested anonymity, said there was growing anger over the hard-line positions, particularly on the Health ministry side, which made Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua to intervene.

Mr Kinyua is said to have made “progress” in the negotiations as his entry prompted the government to table an offer.

Before then, the ministry would send “junior” staff to negotiate with the doctors and nurses’ unions even when it was clear they were not the decision makers.

However, it appears this has yet to yield fruit.

Today afternoon, specialist doctors, and consultants, who have been offering emergency services at the Kenyatta National Hospital, and University of Nairobi Medical School lecturers, also joined the strike.

The Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists’ Union (KMPDU) also threatened to force the shutting down of private and mission hospitals next week.

The move is intended to exert more pressure on the government to give in to the doctors’ demands.

"The ministry does not want to address the issue at hand, which is the collective bargaining agreement (CBA).

"A court ruling in October said that we address ourselves to the matters of the CBA. They (Ministry of Health) was given 30 days to address this issue, but they didn’t,” a source said.

The Salaries and Remuneration Commission was given 45 days but they, too did not respond. The strike notice was our bargaining chip, we gave them 21 days,” the source added.

OFFER DECLINED

The doctors, who are in the negotiation team, have also expressed fear over their lives saying they are “being trailed by strange cars” and that their “phones are tapped” and have resorted to “sleeping away from their homes.”

Further, they have expressed concern that the ministry is planning to challenge the 2013 CBA in court.

The final straw that led to the collapse of the talks was on Wednesday after the Labour relations court earlier ordered the Kilimani OCS to serve union officials with a court order, which was issued last week suspending the ongoing strike.

The court order also asked the union leaders to present themselves on December 13 to explain why they should not be jailed.

However, union Secretary-General Ouma Oluga said there was nothing that would stop them from getting what they were pushing for.

“We know they want to sack us, but let them know we are ready to resign,” he said.

On Wednesday evening, the ministry said they had extended an offer to review the doctors’ salaries, which would take effect from January 1, 2017, but the doctors turned it down.

The offer, according to Health Cabinet Secretary Cleopa Mailu, would see a medical intern doctor earn nearly double their basic salary in the new review.