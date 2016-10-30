By AGGREY MUTAMBO

Health cabinet secretary has said an independent auditor will be appointed to relook at Sh5.2bn said to have been misappropriated.

During a press conference at Afya House on Sunday, Dr Cleopa Mailu argued that some of the figures published by the in-house report may have been "double counted", leading to a bloated expenditure.

Dr Mailu defended the companies mentioned in the report, saying they had supplied the goods as agreed.

One of the companies mentioned is Estama Investments, which was paid Sh800 million to deliver mobile clinics.

The CS said the company already supplied all the 100 container clinics: 99 are still at a government yard in Mariakani and one was brought to Nairobi for demonstration.

The Ministry still owes the firm Sh200 million.