Miraa transporter denied access to JKIA warehouse

By DAVID MUCHUI

More by this Author

Miraa cargo handlers have claimed Kenya Airways denied them access to a warehouse at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on Thursday night.

Nyambene Miraa Traders Association spokesman Kimathi Munjuri said the transporters were forced to relocate their cargo to Wilson Airport, which is a daytime-only airport.

Mr Munjuri said a manager at Kenya Airways, also known as KQ by its international code, cited non-compliance with security requirements when an airline manager spoke to the cargo handlers at 6pm.

“The KQ security manager communicated very late when we could not find an alternative warehouse to process the cargo. We incurred unnecessary costs by diverting the planes and the cargo to Wilson Airport,” Mr Munjuri said.

He said two flights transporting miraa to Somalia were delayed over the standoff.

He said the traders prefer JKIA because it operates day and night and has a longer runway that can accommodate bigger planes that transport more than five tones of miraa.

“Time is very crucial in our business due to the perishability of miraa. KQ should have allowed the company more time to comply,” he said.

KQ head of corporate communications Wanjiku Mugo said the affected company had failed to submit its workers’ identification data.

She said KQ had communicated to the transporter on August 30, but it failed to comply.

“We have put in place several security measures which must be adhered to. The company had also not provided other vital documents,” Ms Mugo said.

Mr Munjuri said the number of miraa cargo handlers was growing because of the high demand for the stimulant in Somalia.