Monday October 10 2016

Emily Kananu at Nation Centre on October 8, 2016. Her son, Fabian Murethi, who got lost on Friday last week, was found in Huruma, Nairobi. PHOTO | WILLIAM OERI | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

By COLLINS OMULO
A four-year-old diabetic boy who went missing on Friday evening in Pangani, Nairobi, has been found.

Fabian Murethi was found on Saturday in Huruma by a Good Samaritan, who took him to the Huruma Police Station.

The boy was found while in a diabetic coma. He was later taken to Mama Lucy Hospital, where he is being treated.

Emily Kananu, the boy's mother, could not hide her joy as she spoke to the Nation by phone on Monday.

“I was told by a nurse that Fabian was found by a man in Huruma who took him to the Huruma Police Station and because he was in a diabetic coma at the time, the [police station commander] took him to Mama Lucy Hospital,” said Ms Kananu.

She said her son is in a stable condition and will be discharged Tuesday.

Ms Kananu says that the last time she saw his son was at around 4.45 pm on Friday as he played with his older brother and other friends.

She said she left to buy meat at Burma market but the boy followed her without her knowledge.