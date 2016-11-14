Missing principal found dead in Kiambu

By MARTIN MWAURA

The body of a Murang’a principal who went missing last week has been found at City Mortuary.

The body of Kiru Boys Secondary School Principal Solomon Mwangi is said to have been retrieved from the Kiahuria Dam in Kiambu County and taken to the mortuary.

Police have arrested his wife, Jane Mbuthia, over the death.

She is also a principal at Ichachiri Girls Secondary School in Kiambu County.

Police say initial investigations show that the principal was strangled and his body dumped in the dam.

Mr Mwangi had failed to collect Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education examination papers from the Murang'a County commissioner's office on November 7, prompting police to start looking for him.

According to Murang’a County Commissioner John Elungata, the body was found in the dam on Friday evening by a watchman who works at a coffee farm in Karaguto.

The guard reported the discovery to the Juja police station and the body was transferred to City Mortuary.

“Relatives and colleagues identified him over the weekend,” said Mr Elungata.