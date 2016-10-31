Mobile firm unveils device with user-specific features

The new product will be available in OPPO outlets this week at approximately Sh28,000 in gold colour.

By NATION REPORTER

Kenyans are set to experience tailor-made services following the launch of a mobile phone that focuses on photography and selfies, a self-portrait photography.

The phone with enhanced features was unveiled by mobile phone maker OPPO at Royal Maxim Palace Kempinski in Cairo, Egypt, on October 19.

The F1 is part of the F series model.

The new handset “offers greater camera features and improved technologies to ensure users take perfect selfies with 16MP front camera while keeping the selfie looks naturally beautiful, even in low-light environments”, a press statement sent to the Nation reads.

Other features include 0.22s fingerprint reader and sizeable 3075mAh battery, 32GB storage capacity, 3GB RAM and has an octa-core processor.

The new product will be available in OPPO outlets this week at approximately Sh28,000 in gold colour.

At the launch, Andi Shi, brand manager for OPPO Middle East and North African (Mena) markets, said: “We know local consumers are going to be delighted with this device, from its stunning design to its powerful cameras and secure touch access, to its complete package.”

The company, which has been in Kenya since 2015 with shops in Mombasa, Nakuru and Mt Kenya regions, was established in 2004, feeding on specific user wants.

It entered the international market in 2008 and a year later set up outlets overseas. As of last year, the firm was registered in 140 countries.