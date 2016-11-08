By OUMA WANZALA

Moi University has announced the closure of its Kericho and Nakuru campuses, citing lack of students.

The move, the university said, follows a government directive guiding higher learning institutions.

Isaac Kimengi, the deputy vice-chancellor for academic affairs, said the campuses will be closed next academic year to allow the university to consolidate its resources and run its core business.

“The students in those campuses will not be disadvantaged. They will join other campuses of Moi University to continue with their education,” added Prof Kimengi.

The Nakuru campus has about 100 students while Kericho has about 300 students.

Moi University joins the growing list of public universities shutting down their satellite campuses as they move to comply with tough guidelines issued by the Commission for University Education, which regulates university education.

Prof Kimengi made the remarks when he addressed privately sponsored students of Moi University's Eldoret West campus, in an event that was also attended by acting Vice-Chancellor Laban Ayiro.

Prof Kimengi disclosed that the university has started recruiting more lecturers for its satellite campuses across the country so that they can offer high-quality education to students.