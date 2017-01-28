By ODHIAMBO LEVIN OPIYO

Former President Daniel arap Moi was among leaders who had reservations about Kenya getting independence in 1963, recently released British intelligence documents show.

Instead, he suggested that colonial rule be maintained for 10 years from 1959. Mr Moi’s conversations are contained in a declassified file boldly marked “secret” in red and titled “DT Arap Moi 1959”.

It was at the height of agitation for freedom and African elected members in the Legislative Council (Legco) were closely being monitored by colonial security services in case they engaged in subversive activities.

While touring the larger Nandi District in August 1959, and unaware that a close friend accompanying him was a British spy, Mr Moi is reported to have observed that granting Africans an early opportunity to govern themselves would not be in Kenya’s best interests.

The document, written by the colonial director of intelligence and security and copied to Minister of Legal Affairs and Secretary to the Cabinet in Nairobi, further claims that Mr Moi’s thinking was that the Kenyan leadership should be given some level of responsibility around 1965 with independence following in 1970.

Mr Moi, who was representing Rift Valley in the Legco, had just formed Kenya National Party (KNP) in July 1959 with Mr Masinde Muliro, Mr Justus ole Tipis and Mr Ronald Ngala among others.

KNP positioned itself as a non-racial party, and included members of Legco of Asian and Arab origin.

CHANGED THEIR MIND

When the idea to form KNP was first mooted, other key politicians including Mr Jaramogi Oginga Odinga and Dr Julius Kiano had indicated they would be part of it but they later changed their mind to join Mr Tom Mboya in forming the Kenya Independence Movement (KIM).

KNP, which was open to people of all races, demanded the delay in independence and opposed changes to the existing constitution.

On the other hand KIM, whose membership was dominated by the Kikuyu and Luo communities, demanded changes to the Constitution, immediate independence and the release of Mzee Jomo Kenyatta. In 1960 after the first Lancaster conference KNP joined other parties in the formation of the Kenya African Democratic Union (Kadu) while KIM joined Kenya African Union (KAU) to form Kanu.

Mr Moi would later sensationally claim that the decision by Mr Odinga, Mr Mboya and Mr Kiano not to join KNP was because the two Kikuyu and Luo politicians wanted to control the future government.

He further reportedly argued that with such hegemony, opposition from smaller tribes would be difficult.

While defending his decision to join KNP, Mr Moi had pointed out that in the Kalenjin areas in the Rift Valley, for example, there were relatively few Africans who were capable of taking over senior administration positions, meaning the dominant ethnic groups would occupy most top posts if independence was achieved early.

Mr Moi, therefore, urged the Kalenjin to think seriously about education as top politicians, including in the Legco, appeared determined to ensure their ethnic communities gained an advantage.

He gave the example of the famous student airlifts to America organised by Mr Mboya, which were apparently supposed to provide three “bursaries” to each constituency but ended up mostly benefiting people from the Kikuyu and Luo communities.

ECONOMIC BOYCOTT

However, a list of the students airlifted to study in the US in the 1950s and 1960s shows diversity, including people like Dorcas Boit who attended Spelman college and later became a director at the Kenya National Council of Social Services.

According to the documents, Mr Moi further accused Mr Mboya of getting the support of the Asian community for African aspirations through threatening them with economic boycott.

These attacks on Mr Mboya, according to the analysis by the colonial government’s Director of Intelligence Mr B.E. Wadeley, were well received by the Nandi who had started viewing Mr Moi as Mr Mboya’s “spanner boy”.

“Moi’s moderate approach and his obvious sincerity created a good impression, and his criticism, albeit by inference of Mboya, was surprisingly well received,” Mr Wadeley observed.

The analysis made by the colonial intelligence officials added: “At least he had identified himself as a Kalenjin and was not merely a mouthpiece of Tom Mboya and other extremists. His opposition to immediate self-government because of the danger of Kikuyu and Luo domination was well received by the Nandi.”

The declassified documents claim that Mr Moi expressed his confidence that KNP would prevent any future domination of government posts by the “big” ethnic communities by slowing the progress towards independence and allowing the “small” tribes time to acquire education and position themselves for senior roles.

Mr Moi also reportedly assured his supporters that apart from KNP he would form a Kalenjin political organisation, which also had the support of other leaders like Mr Masinde Muliro.

SMALLER PARTIES

The political organisation Mr Moi was talking about was the Kalenjin and Allies Central Governing Council (KACGC) – later renamed Kalenjin Political Alliance (KPA) – to largely protect the community’s interests, especially their land which was still under British occupation, from being taken over after independence.

KPA lasted for only two months before joining other smaller parties to collapse into Kadu. Mr Moi’s tour of the larger Nandi District, according to the records, began on August 3, 1959, and ended on August 19, during which he held rallies at Kosirai attended by 500 people, Kipkaren trading centre (around 300 people), Chemundu location (700 people), Kaptumo trading centre (40 people), Cheptonge Moiben location (200 people), Chepkorier centre (60 people) and Sang’alo (300 people).

Mr Moi was visiting the Nandi people after a long absence.

In the course of his tour he also held private meetings with some of his close friends, according to the declassified intelligence documents

The irony of it all is that during his early political career Mr Moi championed devolution and a strong parliament contrary to his 24-year rule when he created a powerful presidency.

On Saturday, Mr Moi’s long-time spokesman Lee Njiru told the Nation that “credible history” indicates the former president wanted independence immediately, adding that what is written by colonial historians should not always be believed.

“He suffered discrimination as a teacher among colonial colleagues. He always tells us that whenever he expressed an opinion, they would tell him “you are not allowed to think. Just do what you are told.”

And while agitating for freedom to access hotels reserved for whites, he was locked up in a cell and arraigned in court. He was charged alongside Jaramogi Oginga Odinga, Ronald Ngala and Masinde Muliro.

Is it possible to suffer such indignities and at the same time seek to collude with the perpetrators? His visit to Mzee Kenyatta in detention shows he was for freedom,” he said.

“Mzee Moi used to feed and hide Mau Mau freedom fighters at his Nakuru home, this is documented in reputable history books.