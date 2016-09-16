Moi welcomes law capping bank interest charges

By FRANCIS MUREITHI

More by this Author

Retired President Daniel arap Moi has commended President Uhuru Kenyatta for approving the Bill that caps banks interest rates.

He said the new law will encourage more Kenyans to borrow money and uplift their living standards.

Mr Moi was speaking in Nakuru Town during the rebranding of Transnational Bank, which he founded.

He urged the bank to embrace the new interest rates to attract more customers in Nakuru County and other parts of the country.

“As a bank you have an obligation to stimulate the economy by providing prudent financial management that Kenyans can trust because not everybody can be a custodian of their hard earned money,” said Mr Moi.

Nakuru’s economy, he said, was based on agriculture and upcoming agribusiness ventures needed financial support to create jobs for the youth and boost food production.

At the same time, Mr Moi said Kenya will only make big stride in its development agenda if Kenyans shun tribalism.

“We cannot develop this country by engaging in tribal talks and politics,” he said.

Civil servants, entrusted with safeguarding tax payers money, should put it into proper use, he said. “Those entrusted with the public funds should make sure even Sh10 0r Sh50 in their custody is not misused,” said Mr Moi.