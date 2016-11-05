Mudavadi alleges graft in medical equipment lease deal

By NEHEMIAH OKWEMBAH

Amani National Congress party leader Musalia Mudavadi has accused the national government of stealing billions of shillings meant to supply medical equipment to the 47 counties.

Mr Mudavadi said taxpayers are now forced to pay Sh5 billion each year for the cost of the leased equipment for seven years.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday at Ndovu house in Shela during his second day tour of Lamu County, Mr Mudavadi said the matter was of utmost national urgency and called on the Jubilee government to audit the leasing deal.

The agreement involved the supply of imaging, dialysis, theatre and Intensive Care Unit (ICU) machines to two hospitals in every county which was signed by governors in 2015.

"In the matter of the leased hospital equipment, a major scandal is on the horizon even as the Jubilee government mounts a cover-up excursive trying to explain the Sh5 billion heist from the Ministry of health," he said.

He added that the secretive agreements to lease the equipment were meant to create a monopoly to benefit a cartel of local leaders and suppliers who are minting profits from county governments by inflating prices.

He said the costs of the equipment were being transferred to poor Kenyans seeking treatment.

He wants the government to provide details of the agreements signed between the parties involved.

“Have the equipment been successfully installed? If so, do they have sufficient trained staff manning them, knowing that at the time of the lease agreement the country had only 27 kidney specialists and nine vascular surgeons?”

Lamu Governor Issa Timamy said he signed for the equipment but was yet to receive them from the National government.

He said the county was still setting up the infrastructure, adding that it’s true the issue of personnel was wanting.

“We have not received the equipment two years after signing the contract papers in Nairobi,” he added.