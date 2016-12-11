By JUSTUS OCHIENG'

More by this Author

Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi has said the National Police Service and the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) must have clear mandates to prevent catastrophes such as the road blast in Naivasha.

Mr Mudavadi said road safety agencies’ must harmonise their roles to avoid accidents.

"The Karai inferno demonstrates that our roads are not constructed with safety as a priority," he said.

The ANC leader was commenting on the Saturday night accident in Karai that has claimed 39 lives.

The incident was caused by a truck ferrying chemicals that lost control, rammed into 11 vehicles and eventually burst into flames.

"This is a serious chemical incident," National Disaster Management Unit Deputy Director Pius Masai said.

The bodies are in Chiromo Mortuary in Nairobi.

Two survivors have been admitted in Nairobi Hospital - one is in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) while the other is in a stable condition.

Mr Mudavadi sent his condolence to the families of the victims.

“I want to join families and friends in mourning those who unexpectedly perished at Karai on the Nairobi-Naivasha highway. I wish those who survived the inferno quick recovery,” he said.