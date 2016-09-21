By RICHARD MUNGUTI

More by this Author

The ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi has absolved Kisii Senator Chris Obure from wrongdoing in the Sh928 million Anglo-Leasing security project.

Mr Mudavadi, who is a former Transport and Communications minister, said the project to supply internet services between the Kenya government and three related US firms was procured procedurally and legally.

He said Mr Obure, who in 2002 was the Finance minister, sought permission and clearance to sign the contract on behalf of the Kenya government.

Mr Mudavadi said the government was to finance the procurement and provision of internet services from three American firms on behalf of the Postal Corporation of Kenya.