Mudavadi to testify against Senator Obure in Anglo Leasing case

By RICHARD MUNGUTI

Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi has been summoned to testify in a Sh928 million abuse-of-office case against Kisii Senator Chris Obure.

Besides Mr Mudavadi, other former high-ranking witnesses lined up to testify against Mr Obure are former Attorney-General and now Busia Senator Amos Wako and former Central Bank deputy governor Jacinta Mwatela.

Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions James Mungai asked the investigating officer to issue summons to Mr Mudavadi to appear in court on September 20.

Mr Obure has been charged alongside former Information PS Sammy Kyungu, former postmaster-general Francis Chahonyo and Samuel Bundotich.

They are charged with abuse of office over a contract signed between the Kenyan government and three US companies to supply Internet services in 2003.