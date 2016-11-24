By ANGIRA ZADOCK

Director of Criminal Investigations Ndegwa Muhoro has appointed seven regional commanders in a reshuffle that affects 110 senior detectives.

Mombasa criminal investigations boss Pius Macharia has been appointed the Coast regional coordinator while Embu County boss Henry Ondiek has been appointed the Eastern region chief.

Others are Mohammed Amin (North Eastern), Gideon Kibunja (Rift Valley) David Cheruiyot (Western), John Gachomo (Nyanza) and Michael Wasieba (Central).

NDUNDA REDEPLOYED

Head of Serious Crimes Unit John Koki has been moved to Baringo as the county criminal investigations boss.

Patrick Ndunda, who was transferred to Harambee House two years ago, has been redeployed to his former station at the Criminal Registry, DCI headquarters.

Nairobi’s Central Divisional Criminal Investigations Officer (DCIO) Zack Nangulu has been promoted and transferred to Garissa as the County DCI boss.

He has been replaced by the Starehe DCIO Seroney Kiberenge.

KISAUNI BOSS

The new Starehe DCI boss is Linus Owang’o

Makadara DCIO Stephen Mutua has been transferred to Migori in the same capacity while the new Embakasi DCIO is Peter Mania from Isiolo, who replaces Daniel Kimulwo.

Mr Kimulwo has been transferred to the International Crimes Unit at the DCI headquarters.

Ngong DCIO Nehemiah Bitok has been moved to Makueni and has been replaced by Kisauni’s Stehen Wambua.

ELDORET AIRPORT

Ongata Rongai’s Benson Kasyoki has been moved to Siaya in the same capacity.

He has been replaced by Cecilia Mugambi of DCI Training School.

The new Lang'ata DCIO is Samson Kiptum from Kiambu while Kayole’s Ayub Mwatabu has been moved to Eldoret Airport and has been replaced by Gabriel Gachungi of Mandera.

Last week, Deputy Inspector-General Kitili Mboya transferred 123 senior officers.

COUNTY DCI CHIEFS

John Koki - Baringo

Shem Nyamori - Bungoma

Joseph Limo - Meru

Vitalis Okumu - Vihiga

Alfred Majimbo - Embu

Bruno Shioso - Mombasa

Bridget Kanyai - Nyeri

George Kisaka - Marsabit

Edward Imbwaga - Turkana

OTHER UNITS