By FAITH NYAMAI

Governors have faulted President Uhuru Kenyatta for refusing to assent to the 2015 Petroleum Bill.

According to Council of Governors (CoG) chairman Peter Munya, the Petroleum (Exploration, Development and Production) Bill articulated that the community where the petroleum is mined should get 10 per cent of the revenue collected.

The host county government is to get 20 per cent of the total revenue collected and the national government 70 per cent.

However, according to Mr Munya, President Kenyatta’s refusal to sign the Bill through his memorandum to the National Assembly dated September 23 has reduced the amount due to host communities from 10 per cent to five per cent.

“The President also wants to reduce the share of county government from 20 per cent to an ambiguous figure to be determined by the national government purportedly to cater for what he calls “equitable share of taxes,” said Mr Munya, also the Meru governor.

In a press statement, he said the share of profits derived from upstream petroleum operations should be apportioned between the national government, the county government and the local community.

“The Council is of the view the amendments violate the rights of the host community and county government in as far as the equitable share of the natural resources is concerned,” said he said.

“We urge the President of the Republic of Kenya to reconsider and immediately withdraw the amendments sent to Parliament,” he added.

Further, governors want the Roads Bill to focus in ensuring that counties are afforded the necessary environment, capacity and assistance to undertake their functions in the roads sector.