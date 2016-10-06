By VIVIAN JEBET

A team consisting of various security departments has been formed to probe terrorism cases in Isiolo County, as some Muslim leaders confess to have bribed police to release terror suspects.

The revelation comes as Isiolo is slowly becoming a key transit town to northern Kenya and Somalia for the extremists.

The newly formed team consists of representatives of Anti-Terror Police Unit, Kenya Defense Forces, Directorate of Criminal Investigations, Administration Police, Regular Police and Prison department. They will all collaborate in investigating terror related cases.

During a meeting with Imams, Sheikhs, Mosque committees and Madrassa teachers at Al-Falah Islamic centre, Isiolo County Commissioner George Natembeya asked locals to report officers who demand bribes to release the suspects.

Cases of radicalization of young people to join Al-Shabaab and other terror groups have been rampant in Isiolo, with authorities intensifying search for recruiters.

Police say more than 30 youth have been radicalized; with some reportedly crossing borders to Somalia to join Al-Shabaab.

Mr Natembeya said police are also interrogating three youths who were arrested while they were on their way to join the Somali based Islamist group.

They have been arraigned in court and their cases are still pending.

“We want good relations with religious leaders to enable authorities get information on those engaging in recruitment of our youths,” said the administrator.

Religious leaders were also urged to regulate teachings in places of worship and to ensure that they monitor rogue preachers.

During the meeting, the leaders accused law enforcement officers of harassing some Imams and Sheikhs suspected to be propagating radicalization during interrogation.

Inter-Faith Religious Organisation chairman Ahmed Set said religious leaders will help police arrest Al-Shabaab recruiters.