They took issue with President Kenyatta’s apparent helplessness in fighting the vice, saying a recent State House summit on corruption as the "saddest day for Kenya".

The church leaders, led by Canon Peter Karanja, termed corruption as “economic treason” that should be redefined by legislation with tougher penalties.

By PATRICK LANG'AT

More by this Author

The Church now wants the anti-corruption watchdog disbanded for failing to help arrest runaway theft of public resources.

The National Council of Churches of Kenya (NCCK) on Wednesday described the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission as part of the endemic deception, fraud and hindrance in the anti-graft war.

All politicians engaged in corruption, the council said, should be barred from elective and appointive offices for 10 years.

ECONOMIC TREASON

It wants theft and misuse of public resources classified in the same category as treason and murder, both offences attracting the death penalty.

The church leaders, led by Canon Peter Karanja, termed corruption as “economic treason” that should be redefined by legislation with tougher penalties.

They took issue with President Kenyatta’s apparent helplessness in fighting the vice, saying a recent State House summit on corruption as the "saddest day for Kenya".

BLAME GAMES

Kenyans, they said, were heartbroken by the blame games of leaders of institutions charged with fighting the vice that is threatening to stall development.

To help slay the dragon of graft, NCCK proposed that a directorate be set up under the office of the President so that "presidents will never have an excuse not to deal with graft".