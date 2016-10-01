By DAVID MUCHUI

The National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) has done away with certification fees for hospitals to increase access to their services across the country.

Faith-based hospitals have been paying Sh50, 000 while private hospitals were being charged Sh100, 000 to be contracted to treat NHIF members.

He said that the move will increase the number of health facilities accessible to its members.

NHIF Chief Executive Officer Geoffrey Mwangi said the process of accreditation and contracting has also been improved to make it more effective.

Speaking at Timau market in Meru County during a 'Supacover' marketing campaign on Friday, Mr Mwangi said they were aiming to enrol more members, more so from the informal sector.

“There will be no fees and pre-assessment for accreditation. The process has been simplified for quicker and quality service delivery,” he said.

Mr Mwangi said they had registered 500,000 principal members from the informal sector in the last five months.