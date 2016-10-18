NHIF to cover free maternity programme

By EUNICE KILONZO

Free maternity will now be covered under the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) and will target pregnant mothers from low-income backgrounds.

The nearly Sh4 billion programme, to be launched Tuesday morning by President Uhuru Kenyatta in Nairobi, guarantees expectant mothers at least four antenatal check-ups, delivery (normal and caesarean section) and postnatal check-ups, and immunisations for their children.

This will cost the government Sh6,000 per woman and will be loaded onto the NHIF card to be redeemed at a health facility.