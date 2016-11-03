The Cabinet Secretary for Information, Communication and Technology has filed a complaint against the Nation Media Group with the Complaints Commission of the Media Council of Kenya.

Of great concern is the false claim that Nation owns a company by the name Gazeti Limited, which he alleges received payments from the Health ministry in the most recent of the government’s financial scandals.

The Nation respects the right of the national government, and, indeed, any person, who feels aggrieved by its reporting to file a complaint.

The Nation intends to robustly exercise its right to defend its journalism at the appropriate moment.

However, the Nation takes the earliest opportunity to clarify that Gazeti Ltd is not its subsidiary as the Cabinet Secretary, with his access to government records, well knows

INSINUATION FALSE

Gazeti Limited is a newspaper distributor, one of more than 30 such companies across the country, which buy and sell newspapers from the Nation.

Nation Media Group Limited does not own any direct or indirect shareholding in Gazeti or control its operations in any way.

As required by law, all companies in which Nation owns any interest are reported in its Annual Reports and Financial Statements, which are public records.

Like other companies, Nation has a commercial relationship with all government ministries to which it sells services and which are properly procured and invoiced.