By STELLA CHERONO

The Nation Media Group has announced new changes in the Editorial Department, as part of its continuing reorganisation to improve efficiency and drive convergence.

In the changes announced by Editor-in-Chief Tom Mshindi, Elias Makori, formerly the regional news editor in Eldoret, has been reassigned to the role of editor of the sports desk.

Mr Makori will lead the converged sports reporting team on all the platforms and will be assisted by Watson Karuma.

“We are particularly keen to see sports coverage expanded to cover all sports in all regions, and that there is variety of sports content for the broadcast and digital platforms,” Mr Mshindi said.

Mr Makori will be replaced at the Eldoret bureau by Dave Opiyo, who was the regional news editor in Kisii.

Jeremiah Kiplang'at, a long-time Parliament reporter, has been appointed regional editor in Kisii.

The NMG has also set up a substantive health and science desk that is expected to expand the coverage of the two sectors on all its platforms.

The new desk will produce a weekly pullout with content covering critical issues on health and science.