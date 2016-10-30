By COLLINS OMULO

More people are dying on the road despite strict regulations and crackdowns by the national transport safety agency.

In only 10 months, 10,937 road users lost their lives, a comparative statistics report by National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) released on October 20 has revealed. This is an increase of 1,639 deaths from the same period last year, when 9,298 deaths were recorded.

Pedestrians continue to bear the brunt of reckless driving with 883 killed this year. Those who sustained injuries ranging from serious to mild ones were 818 and 300, respectively. This is a cumulative increase from last year, when 1,084 pedestrians sustained such injuries.

Speaking during a road safety forum at Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) in August, the NTSA director-general, Mr Francis Meja, attributed the high numbers to drunken walking, jaywalking, crossing the road along major highways at non-designated areas and getting knocked by speeding vehicles.

Passengers make up the second-largest casualties of road carnage. This year 582 passengers have died, an increase of 49 from the same period last year.

Those who sustained serious injuries have also increased from 1,661 same time last year to 1,772. More also sustain slight injuries, with the records revealing 3,734 as being affected.

DRUNKEN RIDING

According to Mr Meja, the cases are fuelled by speeding, fatigue, drunken riding, poor driving habits and skills at night, as well as reduced visibility.

Motorcyclists and their passengers form the bulk of deaths on the road, with 414 riders having lost their lives since January, 472 seriously injured and 144 slightly injured.

A total of 169 motorcycle passengers lost their lives, 326 seriously injured and 148 slightly injured in the 10 months the report covered.

This is strongly fuelled by motorcycles operating in darkness with no right gear — such as reflective jackets — hence not seen by fast-flowing traffic, poor riding habits and skills and reduced visibility.

More drivers have died on the road with 278 counted this year. Those who sustained serious to slight injuries increased by 447 and 324, respectively.

Most of the accidents occur from 5pm to 10pm with 8pm being the peak. The most affected age is 20 to 40 years.