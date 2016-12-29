By COLLINS OMULO

More by this Author

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) on Thursday published the names of 39 motorists who had failed to appear in court after being found driving under the influence of alcohol.

The names of the offenders, mostly from Nairobi and Eldoret, were published in local dailies.

Speaking to the Nation by phone, NTSA acting Director of Road Safety John Muya said warrants of arrest have been issued by courts where the motorists were supposed to appear but failed to show up.

“These are offenders who paid cash bails and were supposed to attend court on a certain day but failed to do so. Normally, those arrested between Friday and Sunday pay cash bail and are given a date to appear in court,” said Mr Muya.

The motorists were found to have alcohol levels above the allowed limit and others refused to undergo tests for alcohol levels.

Three out of the 39 arrested for drunk-driving offences were women.

Related Content NTSA shames traffic offenders

Some of the offenders are Majengo Murtadha, who committed the offence in Kilimani, Daniel Kariuki and Amir Osman both in Mwiki, David Karanja Wangecha and Cavin Maina, both in Karen, Kennedy Mwandeghu, Benjamin Aura, Charles Murima and Vincent Okongo all in Langata, and Lucy Wambui Wachira and Kelvin Munguti at Pangani in Nairobi.

Others were Dennis Kamau (Parklands), Stephen Mukenya Wanjara, Mohamud Mwai, John Njoroge, Joseph Kamau (all in Central), and Lenana Salim Faraj and Linet Underson both in Muthangari.

Nine motorists arrested in Eldoret for drunk-driving driving are Geoffrey Amusula, Bernard Kenye, Bernard Hinga Kiiru, Daniel Chanzo, William Kamwaro, Willis Otieno, Stanley Kamau, Vincent Kiptoo Chep and George Kipngetich.

Four Nairobi motorists who refused to be tested are James Chalo, Fridah Kerubo, Njoroge Wamburu, Michael Mwanzia and Samuel Kigo.

The shaming of drunk drivers comes after the transport safety authority forced traffic offenders to hold boards highlighting their offences at Sachang’wan on Nakuru-Eldoret highway, an area marked as a black spot.

The exercise saw 15 traffic offenders arrested by the agency in the crackdown.

They were forced to wear a reflector jacket and carry a board stating the nature of their offence while urging other road users to observe lane discipline.

According to NTSA Nakuru Branch Manager Wilbroda Achieng, the exercise was to deter errant drivers from ignoring traffic rules and will be intensified on Friday.