NTSA shames traffic offenders

Traffic offenders in Sachang’wan, Nakuru County, were taught an unforgettable lesson after they were forced to hold boards highlighting their offences by officers from the National Transport and Safety Authority.

According to the NTSA Manager, Nakuru branch, Ms Wilbroda Achieng, the exercise that started on Tuesday saw a total of 15 traffic offenders being subjected to the humiliating punishment.

“All the offenders we caught were forced to wear a reflector jacket and carry a board stating the nature of their offence,” She said.

Ms Achieng said that those who flouted traffic laws were made to carry the sign until another offender was arrested.

She said that NTSA chose Sachang’wan on Nakuru-Eldoret highway because it is a notorious black spot.

Ms Achieng added that majority of the offenders were male motorists with not more than three females.

The transport regulator used a board with inscriptions “Kindly observe lane discipline, don’t be like me” and the offender would show it to other road users passing by.

Although the new form of punishment drew mixed reactions from Kenyans, NTSA officials have vowed to continue with the exercise to ensure road safety rules are observed this festive season.

The choice of Sachang’wan black spot to shame and humiliate motorists was spot on.

Just the word “Sachang’wan” sends chills down the spines of many Kenyans more so at this festive season as it is in the same spot where more than 130 people perished when an oil tanker carrying 50,000 litres of petrol exploded.

The number of the victims has since reached more than 200 as many survivors have succumbed to complications related to burns they incurred in the tragedy that shook the nation.

The increased traffic along the Eldoret highway has seen many motorists ignore basic traffic rules and may have been one reason for the surprise exercise.

However, one of the main reasons NTSA decided to reinvent game is the number of Kenyans who have been sent to early graves after they perished at the black spot this year which is coming to an end in the next 72 hours.

At least more than 200 people have so far been killed at Sachang’wan this year alone.

The latest accident occurred at the same spot exactly two months ago when eight people were killed when a bus belonging to Easy Coach Company collided with a matatu.