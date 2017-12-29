NTSA suspends licence of matatu sacco over motorist’s death

By LEONARD ONYANGO

The operator licence of Marimba Investment Sacco following Sunday’s incident where the crew of one of its matatus clobbered a motorist to death in Nairobi.

The National Transported and Safety Authority (NTSA) also asked police to impound any vehicle belonging to the company that would be found operating.

Mr Joseph Kiarie was killed on December 24 following a scuffle that ensued after his car collided with a matatu registration number KCF 793Z belonging to Marimba Investment Sacco at Kamiti -Tuners junction.

MATATU CREW

The angry matatu crew beat Mr Kiarie and left him lying on the road. He was later taken to Neema Hospital where he died while undergoing treatment.

According to the authority, Marimba Sacco contravened regulations by failing to ensure that its employees conduct themselves in accordance with the Code of Conduct.

“The Authority has noted that, Marimba Investment Sacco flouted Regulation 5 (1) (c) of the NTSA Operation of PSV Regulations, 2014, that requires that all public transport operators put in place a code of conduct to govern the behaviour of its employees , agent and its sub-contractors,” said NTSA Director General Francis Meja.

He said regulations place the obligation on the PSV operator to ensure that a driver, conductor or other staff members employed to work in the vehicle do not harass passengers or other road users.

Mr Meja also accused the sacco by providing misleading statement that contradicted initial police investigations in regard to the incident.

GOOD CONDUCT

The authority ordered Marimba Investment Sacco to present to the authority Certificate of Good Conduct for all its drivers and conductors.

“Before the suspension is lifted, the Sacco should cooperates with the Police on the investigations by taking all possible measures to locate the driver and the conductor and if necessary, place a public notice in the local dailies to have them brought to book,” said Mr Meja.

The authority has also ordered Marimba Investment Sacco to undertake a road safety awareness workshop for all its drivers, conductors and officials.

“Any vehicle belonging to the company, found operating contrary to this suspension will be impounded,” said Mr Meja.