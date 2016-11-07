NTSA to get more speed cameras

Monday November 7 2016

National Safety Transport Authority

National Safety Transport Authority Director-General Francis Meja during a media briefing on the 2015 Road Safety Status Report in Nairobi on January 14, 2016. The authority has placed a bid for speed cameras. FILE PHOTO | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

By COLLINS OMULO
The National Transport and Safety Authority is set to have more speed cameras on the roads in a move aimed at taming rising traffic crashes.

The authority has placed a bid for the supply and delivery of mobile night and day vision speed cameras, twelve motorcycles and drunk-driving breathalyser machines.

This comes after the government received credit from the International Development Association (IDA) to implement the National Urban Transport Improvement Project.

The project aims to strengthen and build the capacity of transport institutions in the country.

According to the authority, some of the project funds will be used to procure equipment for the NTSA to boost its capacity in reducing road crashes.

According to a comparative statistics report released by the NTSA on October 20, a total of 10,937 road users have lost their lives or sustained injuries in crashes this year alone.

