NTSA to intensify road crackdowns during festive season

By FAITH NYAMAI

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has warned motorists against flouting traffic laws and regulations during the Christmas festive season.

NTSA Director General Francis Meja said the agency will put in place tough measures to nab those breaking traffic regulations.

“We will deploy officers along all major roads to ensure road safety during this year’s Christmas festival,” he said earlier today.

About 2,607 people have died across the country since the year begun, according to Mr Meja. 636 of them died in motorcycle accidents.

Mr Meja said most of the accidents occurred between 7am and 9pm.

He stated that major causes of the accidents include, over speeding, poor driving skills and reduced visibility at night.

“Most roads at night have few vehicles and therefore drivers tend to flout traffic regulations and in the process cause accidents,” said Mr Meja.

On the bright side, there has been a 38.9 percent reduction of pedestrian accidents this year, the NTSA boss added.

Mr Meja said that NTSA is working on a new road safety curriculum for drivers so as to reduce traffic accidents.