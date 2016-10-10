By JOHN NJAGI

The alleged mastermind of the National Youth Service scandal will next week give evidence in camera on the dealings that led to the loss of Sh791 million.

Mr Ben Gethi on Tuesday offered to give information in private on where the funds stolen from the agency had disappeared to.

The businessman is expected to implicate “big people” in government in the scandal that has dogged the youth agency after MPs allowed him to appear before the Public Accounts Committee and detail the happenings on Tuesday next week.

Mr Gethi registered two companies in 2012 to conduct business with the agency and tried to distance himself from the scandal. He said the three companies, all owned by another suspect, Ms Josephine Kabura, were known.

MPs also questioned whether a Sh500 million tender to supply lubricants to the agency was executed for lack of documentation. Mr Gethi reportedly supplied fuel and foodstuff worth over Sh500 million.

Maara MP Kareke Mbiuki asked: “Is it a coincidence that Sh80 million transactions made in two days in 2015 were made the same day and time and at the same branch as those made by an account of a firm owned by Ms Kabura?”

Balambala MP Abdikadir Aden also said Mr Gethi appeared to have made huge bank withdrawals in cash, at the same time as Ms Kabura.

Questions were also raised on the manner in which the Sh500 million contract to supply fuel was executed after most of the proceeds Mr Gethi received were directed towards purchase of property.

He accused former Devolution Cabinet Secretary Anne Waiguru and a detective from the Banking Fraud Investigation Department, Mr Joseph Mugwanja, of manipulating investigations so as to link him to the scandal.

Earlier, Mr Gethi clashed with lawmakers when he failed to remember some crucial and obvious details such as when he completed primary and secondary schools, and the year he arrived in Nairobi from his home village from whence his fortunes appeared to have changed drastically.

The controversial businessman reportedly transferred the funds, mostly in cash to a Mr John Kago, an investment agent, who reportedly purchased property including plots on behalf of Mr Gethi’s mother Charity Wangui, another suspect mentioned in the scandal.

Mr Aden asked how the funds were used to purchase the lubricants that were allegedly supplied to the NYS, since all the funds appeared to have been directed into the “investments.”