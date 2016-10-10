NYS scam suspect Ben Gethi receives death threats

By VINCENT AGOYA

A suspect in the Sh791m National Youth Service (NYS) scandal has reported to the police that his life is in danger over evidence he is expected to hand over to a parliamentary committee Tuesday.

Mr Ben Gethi claimed he received the death threat in a note that was given to his driver by an unknown motorcycle rider.

He reported the matter to Parklands Police Station.

The report, seen by the Nation is dated October 10 and was entered as OB number 2 at the police station.

The note, written in Swahili, warns Mr Gethi against handing information to the Parliamentary Accounts Committee on Tuesday.

It warns him that he will be harmed should he hand over the information and his loved ones would be killed in case he is offered protection.

Last week, Mr Gethi offered to give evidence in camera on the dealings that led to the loss of the Sh791 million.

He said he will give information in private on where the funds stolen from the agency had disappeared to and is expected to implicate “big people” in government in the scandal that has dogged the youth agency.