NYS scam suspects lose bid to gag former Devolution CS Anne Waiguru

Tuesday October 4 2016

Former Devolution Cabinet secretary Anne

Former Devolution Cabinet secretary Anne Waiguru at a past interview. The court has declined to bar her from making comments on the NYS scandal in the media. FILE PHOTO | WILLIAM OERI | NATION MEDIA GROUP

In Summary

  • They also said they would be subjected to double jeopardy if they appear before the PAC.
  • The ruling was issued Tuesday by Principal Magistrate Martha Mutuku.
By VINCENT AGOYA
Suspects in the Sh791 million National Youth Service (NYS) theft scandal have lost a bid to bar former Devolution Cabinet secretary Anne Waiguru from making comments relating to the case in the media.

The court also declined to stop summonses for the suspects to appear before the National Assembly's Public Accounts Committee (PAC) to shed light on the matter.

The ruling was issued Tuesday by Principal Magistrate Martha Mutuku.

The suspects had claimed that frequent comments by Ms Waiguru on the matter in the media would prejudice their trial.

They also said they would be subjected to double jeopardy if they appear before the PAC.

