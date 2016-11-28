NYS scandal case postponed after magistrate promotion

By VINCENT AGOYA

The case involving the Sh791 million National Youth Service (NYS) scandal has been postponed following the promotion of the magistrate who was handling the matter.

Daniel Ogembo was elevated to a High Court judge and the case was postponed pending the appointment of a new trial magistrate.

Businessman Ben Gethi and Josephine Kaburu Irungu, who are among 25 suspects charged with the theft of millions from the NYS, will have to wait till Friday “for further directions”.

Former Devolution principal secretary Peter Mangiti and former NYS director Nelson Githinji are among the suspects on trial.

The NYS money, according to prosecutors, was siphoned through fraudulent payments to firms whose registration details are questionable.

Mr Gethi and Ms Kabura have denied a charge of conspiracy to steal government money and engaging in organised crime.

Their co-accused, mainly procurement and finance directors at the NYS, are charged with breach of trust and falsification of transaction documents.

The former PS and the ex-director are charged with attempting to induce the senior deputy director-general in charge of administration, Adan Gedow Harakhe, “not to follow up the matter relating to the conspiracy” to steal money from the government.

Dr Githinji denies threatening a colleague with undisclosed consequences if he did not stop pursuing the matter.

The offence was allegedly committed between May 27 and June 19 in Nairobi, prosecutors say.