The Nairobi County government has taken Kenya Power to court for threatening to disconnect electricity at key city institutions over Sh732 million debt.

City Hall claims that if the threat is followed through, key facilities in the country’s capital will suffer irreparable losses.

According to county secretary Robert Ayisi, the move is in bad faith and that Kenya Power is using a defunct local government law to seek payment.