Nairobi County sues Kenya Power over threat to disconnect electricity in city
Wednesday October 12 2016
The Nairobi County government has taken Kenya Power to court for threatening to disconnect electricity at key city institutions over Sh732 million debt.
City Hall claims that if the threat is followed through, key facilities in the country’s capital will suffer irreparable losses.
According to county secretary Robert Ayisi, the move is in bad faith and that Kenya Power is using a defunct local government law to seek payment.
The facilities to be affected include City Hall annex, Pumwani Hospital, Mama Lucy Hospital, nursery and primary schools run by the county government and street lights.