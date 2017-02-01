By STELLA CHERONO

More by this Author

Police closed Moktar Daddah Street in Nairobi on Wednesday morning after an object suspected to be a bomb was found at the entrance to the Technical Institute of Kenya.

Unknown people placed the jungle-greenish object on the lowermost riser of the stairs to the college.

Students who arrived early for classes spotted the suspicious object before reporting the matter to police.

An hour later, Central Station Police chief Robinson Thuku said bomb experts had established the object was not a bomb.

It was a motor vehicle spare part and it had been removed from the scene, he said.

Panic gripped workers and students at the college, with those inside the five-storey building desperately seeking to get out.

Police officers at the scene had a hard time trying to control crowds.

The incident comes barely a week after the National Police Service dismissed a letter that did the rounds on social media and warning of an impending terror attack at an unspecified learning institution in the city.