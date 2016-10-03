4,000 Nairobi boreholes sunk illegally

By PATRICK LANG'AT

Some unscrupulous individuals in Nairobi County have sunk 4,000 boreholes without permission from the supervisory agency, further threatening the city water ecosystem.

Out of the estimated 6,000 boreholes in the city, only 2,000 are in the Water Resources Management Authority’s system.

Of the estimated known boreholes, two thirds of them are unmetered, and four in five users do not pay for water in the city.

“We are exploiting too much water from the ground in Nairobi. This uncontrolled exploitation threatens our very existence,” said Mr Benson Mwaniki, the authority’s head of technical services. “These people are using water at will because they are not in our system. We cannot control them. It is a sad state of affairs.”

He said the agency will conduct a detailed research on how much water Kenya, particularly Nairobi, has in its aquifers. He said this will be followed by a crackdown on the illegal boreholes.

Water CS Eugene Wamalwa said he is confident the agency will address the issue. The agency will be renamed the National Water Harvesting and Storage Authority.

“The Authority will have the sole mandate of strategies on water harvesting and storage. We want to empower them to achieve universal access by 2030, or a little earlier than that,” Mr Wamalwa said in Nairobi on Thursday.

Mr Wamalwa was speaking during the launch of the Kenya Industrial Water Alliance- a boy of water users, especially the big industries, that have come together to explore ways to better use water.