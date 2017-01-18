Nairobi Speaker’s dad Letoya Magelo, 91, dies in Narok

By LILLIAN MUTAVI

Nairobi County Assembly Speaker Alex ole Magelo’s father is dead.

Mzee Letoya Ole Magelo, died aged 91 at his home in Narok County on Tuesday.

Speaking on phone, the Speaker said that his late father served as a veterinary officer 1958 at Kabete College, Machakos, Athi River and Narok.

Mzee Magelo also served as a hides and skins inspector before retiring in 1986.

He said that his late father also united the Maasai community and urged them to embrace animal husbandry.

“I was with him in his home in Narok when he passed away. He was a wonderful man," said the Speaker.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, in his condolence message, said that Mzee Magelo was a principled leader who never shied away from stating his position concerning the welfare of the Maasai.