By ABIUD OCHIENG

More by this Author

Kenya will host the second Africa Climate Smart Agriculture (CSA) Alliance in Nairobi from Tuesday through Thursday.

The event is organized under the theme: “From Agreement to Action: Implementing Intended Nationally Determined Contributions (INDCs) for Growth and Resilience in Agriculture.”

The theme reflects the emphasis placed by African countries on the agricultural sector in their INDCs.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Agriculture, Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries Cabinet Secretary Willy Bett said the event is an important opportunity for Africa where agriculture remains fundamental to the livelihoods and food security in the region and are increasingly vulnerable to changes in climate.

The Forum will provide an opportunity for African nations, private sector and civil society groups, to share experiences and evolving practices. Delegates intend to identify common interests and opportunities for action related to, rolling out implementation at national-community level.

In addition., delegates will deliberate on Africa’s efforts to bring out practical and grassroot-based action on agriculture and climate change and open up new opportunities for collaboration and strengthening or refining of existing ones– both in terms of technical collaboration as well as finance-investment partnerships.

“The Forum is organized essentially to encourage optimal dialogue, debates and exchange by all the participants. Effort is made to ensure the discussions are based on and supported by field experiences involving public, private and civil society interactions,” read a communication from the Africa CSA Alliance.

The Africa CSA Alliance is open to all interested stakeholders, and is supported by among others: German cooperation, Food and Agriculture Organisation, and International Fund for Agricultural development.