Naivasha crash victim dies at KNH

A survivor of the Naivasha accident succumbed to his injuries on Monday morning at the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH).

According to Healthy Cabinet Secretary Cleopa Mailu, the male survivor, aged 26 years died at 6 am at the Burns Unit.

He was being attended to by the military doctors, who have been deployed to the hospital as doctors in public hospitals are on strike.

“The patient with 80 per cent burns succumbed to his injuries this morning while two others are fighting for their lives,” said Dr Mailu.

He said the deceased was among three patients who had been brought to the hospital for specialised treatment after the Saturday accident.

The CS said the other two patients, a 67-year-old woman is said to be in stable condition having suffered 40 per cent burns while the other patient, a man aged 45 years is, however, in a critical condition, having suffered 70 per cent burns.

Speaking to journalists when he visited Kenyatta National Hospital to see the patients, Dr Mailu said that another patient, a police officer admitted at Nairobi Hospital, is responding well to medication after undergoing a successful surgery Sunday night.

Dr Mailu further disclosed that 17 victims of the accident with minor injuries had been treated at the hospital and discharged.

“Others who were taken to hospitals in Nakuru were also treated and discharged by Sunday evening,” he said.

Meanwhile, the CS called on doctors to allow room for negotiation as the stalemate is causing a lot of suffering to patients who cannot afford to seek medical attention in private hospitals.

“Doctors should allow for negotiations. If we can negotiate with nurses and agree, even with doctors we can reach an agreement,” he said.

He noted that since the strike began, the number of patients visiting KNH has reduced and called on citizens to bring their patients to the facility since there are doctors from KDF, who are offering treatment.