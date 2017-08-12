Nasa MPs-elect urge supporters to remain calm

By DAVID MWERE

The Nasa MPs-elect have urged their supporters to be calm and avoid running battles with the police “but remain vigilant for justice”.

The leaders have, at the same time, accused the government of using brutal force on unarmed Kenyans pretesting in various parts of Nairobi and Nyanza region.

The protesters have been demonstrating over the outcome of the just-concluded presidential election that saw the electoral commission declare President Uhuru Kenyatta winner on Friday.

The group that included Senators-elect George Khaniri (Vihiga) and Fred Outa (Kisumu), and MPS-elect Otiende Amolo (Rarieda), Ken Okoth (Kibra), George Aladwa (Makadara), Gladys Wanga (Homa Bay), Peter Kaluma (Homa Bay Town) and former nominated MP Oburu Odinga urged the government to refrain from using excessive force and respect the rights of Kenyans.

RIGHT TO ASSEMBLE

“The right to assemble (and) peaceful demonstration is provided for in the Constitution and as we speak it has not been suspended. Those who are displeased have a right to show it as long as they are not armed,” Mr Amolo said at Ngong Hills Hotel Saturday.

Although Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i denied claims of police brutality, Mr Amolo said that they have evidence that officers are killing innocent Kenyans and putting their bodies in gunny bags to unknown destinations.

According to Mr Amolo, among the areas targeted by the police brutality include Kibra, Kawangware and Mathare slum in Nairobi, and Kisumu, Homa Bay, Siaya, Kisii and Nyamira in Nyanza region.

KIBRA TOUR ABORTS

A planned tour of the MPs to Kibra to urge their supporters to maintain calm and avoid running battles with the security agencies aborted after police lobbed their convoy with tears gas canisters on them, forcing the frightened MPs to abandon their mission.

Earlier on, Mr Oginga had claimed that the force being meted on the demonstrators had been planned even before the elections with Mr Kaluma saying that the police are not only targeting the assembled but are also going door-to-door flushing out innocent people, among them women and children, and whipping them.

“We have information that personnel from the Kenyan military were sent to Nasa areas to deal with our supporters because they knew they were going to steal the election results in favour of President Uhuru and they were also fully aware of the response from our people,” Mr Oginga said.

DIFFICULT TIME

Mr Khaniri, who condemned the police brutality, noted that the country is going through a difficult time “because law abiding Kenyans have been denied the right to have the leaders they had queued for for long hours to choose at the ballot”.

He also condemned Dr Matiang’i for “being so insensitive of the police actions” saying that the Cabinet Secretary does not deserve to hold such a critical docket in government.

However, even as Dr Matiang’i vowed to deal with those who break the law, Homa Bay Woman Representative Gladys Wanga urged Kenyans to maintain calm but remain vigilant for justice.