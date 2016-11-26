Nation journalists dominate data awards

The Open Data Awards recognizes achievements of individuals and businesses working with open data.

By FAITH NYAMAI

More by this Author

Nation Media Group (NMG) journalists won all the open data 2016 media awards.

Daily Nation reporters Veronica Okeyo, Dave Opiyo and Aggrey Omboki were awarded for their outstanding reporting using data.

NMG also scooped an award for doing innovative work while reporting on data.

The Open Data Awards recognizes the achievements of individuals and businesses working with open data.

Ms Okeyo,Mr Opiyo, Mr Omboki and the Nation Media group were among 90 applicants who applied for the awards.

“I am so excited to have won the media award and am looking forward to report more on use of data,” said Ms okeyo.

The categories included media awards, businesses awards, innovation awards, Champion awards, social impact awards and public Awards.

Winners were awarded based on their efforts to use data to transform businesses, using high publishing skills using data, and outstanding reporting using data.

Permanent secretary Victor Kyalo said the program which has been working on making data available ensures citizens are well informed and participate well in governance.

Mr Kyalo said the open data program was as a result of partnership with various organizations for the last five years.

In August access to information bill was signed making easier for Kenyans to access data.

“Data plays an important role in governance and it is important to work together to ensure we get accurate data which can be used in various ministries to deliver services to Kenyans” said Mr Kyalo.